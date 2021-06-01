Annual arts and crafts festival to return in Lenoir City after canceling last year due to pandemic

The 59th Annual Lenoir City Arts and Crafts Festival will take place from June 5 - 6.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — After a pandemic-related cancelation last year, Lenoir City Park is hosting the 59th Annual Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend.

The festival begins on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue on Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 200 artists and crafters will be featuring items ranging from ceramics and glassware to metalwork and jewelry, baskets, woodwork and much more.

All profits from this festival are given back to the community in an attempt to help various organizations and programs in Loudon County. Officials said they are trying to raise money for a new splash pad in downtown Lenoir City.

"This will be an amazing place to draw families downtown," said Janet Bove, president of the Lenoir City General Federation of Women's Club. "We are also blessed to have many causes we donate to every year, my personal favorite being Angel Tree shopping for children in Lenoir City and Loudon County."

Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival was started as a fundraiser by the Lenoir City General Federation of Women's Club during the summer of 1962.

Since then, over $500,000 has been raised for charities.

"We're looking forward to getting back to doing what we love, hosting our Festival! We will have upwards of 200 enthusiastic crafters and vendors from all over the Southeast," Bove said.