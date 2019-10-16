KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum in November.

The "historical happy hour" gives people a chance to see the museum outside its normal hours. It will take place on Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kids under 16 get in free, and tickets are $10 per adult. Tickets include two drinks from a local brewery for museum-goers over 21.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Mabry-Hazen House spokesperson said the event is a chance to "talk about the past in a casual atmosphere." It's also a chance for people with 9-to-5 jobs to see the museum while avoiding its busy weekends.

The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the walkout basement at 7:30 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history showcase of artifacts that normally aren't on display.

A fire pit, croquet, and corn hole games will be available.