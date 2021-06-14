Market Square will once again host the Farmer's Market on Saturdays

The market was held in a different location because of the COVID-19 pandemic but will be back in Market Square in July.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A big weekend event will soon return to Market Square.

The Nourish Knoxville Market Square Farmers’ Market will be back in its original location starting on July 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was moved to the larger space at Mary Costa Plaza to help with social distancing. The Wednesday market has already moved back to Market Square.

"The City of Knoxville is following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community by recommending people who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine to wear masks at large gatherings. Nourish Knoxville will determine guidelines for market customers and vendors,' said the city in a press release.

In addition to vendors offering fresh fruits, vegetables and other food items, there will also be local craft vendors offering their creations.

If you've been to Market Square lately, you may be wondering where the vendors will set up. The City fenced off several outdoor dining areas in the middle of the Square for expanded restaurant seating during the pandenic. Those areas will be removed by July 1.

The Market Square play fountains will also be working by then.