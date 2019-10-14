KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mayor Glenn Jacobs (AKA Kane) added his handprint to the Emergency Department wall at East Tennessee Children's Hospital last week.

Due to construction and renovations throughout the hospital, temporary walls have been constructed to keep the areas and rooms separate.

The ED staff decided to turn a temporary construction project into an artistic opportunity.

They invited patients and staff to decorate the walls with painted handprints and the Knox County Mayor joined the fun.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is a 152-bed hospital certified by the state of Tennessee as one of four Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center in Tennessee and is accredited by the Joint Commission.

As a Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center, Children's Hospital offers full capabilities to care for seriously ill children in a unique pediatric environment and offers the services of many different pediatric sub-specialties.

The mayor signed his handprint with his famous WWE stage name, Kane.

