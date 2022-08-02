Día de los Muertos exhibition coming to McClung Museum this fall

The exhibition called The Spirit of Día de los Muertos opens on Aug. 26 and runs until Dec. 11. It honors the Mexican tradition of Day of the Dead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McClung Museum has a new special exhibition coming in the fall called The Spirit of Día de los Muertos.

In a release, the museum said it "highlights the rich history of the Mexican celebration that honors and remembers loved ones passed with artistic sentimentality."

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition to celebrate both life and death and remember family members who have passed on.

The exhibition opens on Aug. 26 and runs until Dec. 11.

It will have traditional and contemporary ofrendas, or altars, one-of-a-kind installations from Knoxville community participants and artworks by local artists, according to the museum.

🎉Announcing our next special exhibition! The Spirit of Día de los Muertos opens on August 26.

McClung Museum said there will also be related festive events, programming and an interactive installation.