Día de los Muertos exhibition coming to McClung Museum this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McClung Museum has a new special exhibition coming in the fall called The Spirit of Día de los Muertos.
In a release, the museum said it "highlights the rich history of the Mexican celebration that honors and remembers loved ones passed with artistic sentimentality."
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition to celebrate both life and death and remember family members who have passed on.
The exhibition opens on Aug. 26 and runs until Dec. 11.
It will have traditional and contemporary ofrendas, or altars, one-of-a-kind installations from Knoxville community participants and artworks by local artists, according to the museum.
McClung Museum said there will also be related festive events, programming and an interactive installation.
The museum said the collaborative exhibition is largely driven by the community advisory group composed of members on and off the UT campus with guidance from the Latino/a/x community.