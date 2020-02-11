Mission of Hope kicks off 2020 Cyber Barrel Christmas Drive

The toys will be delivered to children and family members in 30 different Appalachian Elementary Schools, according to a release from officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the holiday season fast approaching, the Mission of Hope needs your help.

This year, instead of its traditional barrels, the organization is hosting a Cyber Barrel Christmas Drive.

The toys will be delivered to children and family members in 30 different Appalachian Elementary Schools, according to a release from officials.

You can buy new toys and clothing on Mission of Hope's website.

The organization has several store registries available and you can have items shipped directly to Mission of Hope's warehouse.

Mission of Hope said it's in need of food (new and unopened non-perishable food items, no glass containers), clothing with tags (coats, jeans, shirts, etc.), toys and gifts (new, unopened and unwrapped for students Pre-K through 8th grade) and personal hygiene products (shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste and soap).

Additionally, you can make a donation here.

The drive runs now through Dec. 5.