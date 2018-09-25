Monroe County — Mountain views, muscadines and sweet wine can be enjoyed this weekend in Monroe County.

The 2018 National Muscadine Festival will take place on the grounds of the picturesque Tsali Notch Vineyards the last full weekend in September, from September 28 through 29.

On Friday, guests can buy a $35 dollar ticket to enjoy V.I.P night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. VIPs will get an early look at the vendors, enjoy live music, get a special Tsali Notch wine glass and, of course, taste delicious wines.

On Saturday, the whole family can come visit the property from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will kick off with a 5k around the vineyard. There will also be a kids zone, live music, a muscadine stomping demonstration, vineyard tours and plenty of opportunities to fill buckets full of the sweet fruit to bring home!

Dozens of vendors and food trucks will also be set up, displaying their wares and foods. Bring a chair, or plop down on a blanket to enjoy the tasty treats.

Tsali Notch muscadines are not only found in wine, but a variety of other products. The vineyard pairs with local farmers to create lotions, salsas, jams and jellies. For non-alcoholic beverages, they also make mulling spices and juices.

For V.I.P tickets and information, you can call the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce at 423-442-4588 or visit nationalmuscadinefestival.com.

