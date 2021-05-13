"Movies Under the Stars" is back at Ijams Nature Center

In addition to the movie, there will be food trucks on site and a beer garden.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You can catch a movie in the great outdoors starting June 4.

Ijams Nature Center and Central Cinema are partnering with Cherokee Distributing Co. and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to present the 2021 Movies Under the Stars series.

Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to Ijams to enjoy the movies. Tickets are $10 per person or $36 for a family four-pack. Space will be limited to 250 guests to ensure proper physical distancing, so buying tickets in advance is recommended. You can even bring your dog--- but the pup must remain on a leash at all times.

You will have to wear a mask at check-in and in all common areas, but once you are in your spot for the movie, you can take it off.

There will be food and beverages available for purchase from food trucks and the Ijams Beer Garden. No coolers or outside alcohol is allowed.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and movies begin at dark. If it rains, the movies will be shown under a large tent at the Ijams Homesite, which is a short walk from the Visitor Center.

The seven-movie series includes:

• June 4: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Family/Action/Sci-Fi – PG

• June 18: Jurassic Park, Sci-Fi/Adventure – PG-13

• July 2: Predator, Action/Sci-Fi – R

• August 13: Beetlejuice, Comedy/Fantasy – PG

• August 27: Mad Max Fury Road, Action/Adventure – R

• September 17: Wizard of Oz, Fantasy/Musical – G

• October 1: The Shining, Horror/Mystery – R