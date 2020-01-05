Museum of Appalachia to reopen next week in phases

The restaurant will reopen first for curbside pickup, then the grounds will open to visitors a few days later.

NORRIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Appalachia in Norris will start opening back up on May 4 with the restaurant serving lunch via curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Then on Saturday, May 9th, the Museum will reopen its grounds to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to curbside service, it will open the restaurant for in-house dining from 11 to 2.

"The Museum will continue to abide by the regulations and guidelines set by local and state governments and will be adding measures to allow for appropriate social distancing for the safety of both guests and staff," according to a press release.

Museum staff will be wearing protective masks and gloves and request that guests do so as well.

Guests will be asked to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others while on the grounds

Touch point areas will be limited, and hand sanitizing stations set up in those areas.

The restaurant’s seating capacity will be reduced, with a minimum of 6 feet between each table.

The staff will practice rigorous sanitation, particularly in touch point areas.

The staff’s health will be monitored each day by taking their temperatures upon arrival.

All of this is subject to change, pending any modifications in restrictions or requirements by our state and local governments. The Museum will post any additional updates on its Facebook page, and any specific questions can be addressed by calling 865-494-7680.