KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you need something to do to celebrate Halloween, the Museum of East Tennessee History has something for you.

The museum is hosting a free Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monsters at the Museum highlights the "monsters" and superstitions that have called East Tennessee home over the years.

The event spans from the wampus cat, eerie Victorian mourning traditions and the region's history of sightings and folklore.

The event features a variety of Halloween-themed kid's games, crafts, and storytelling. Children will Trick-or-Treat at various stops around the East Tennessee History Center, and costume contests will take place every hour with prizes for most creative, funniest, and scariest costumes.

Admission into the museum is also free during the Monsters at the Museum event.

Exhibits on view include It'll Tickle Yore Innards!: A Hillbilly History of Mountain Dew, an East Tennessee Streetscape and Corner Drug Store and Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee, a look at 300 years of history, from the Cherokee to the 1982 World's Fair.

For more information, call 865-215-8824 or visit www.eastTNhistory.org.