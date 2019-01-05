TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain River Rat is celebrating the opening of its 25th river tubing and rafting season this Saturday.

Weather and water levels permitting, River Rat said it plans to paddle into summer starting on Saturday, May 4.

If you've ever been to Townsend, it's usually hard to miss the business or its patrons carrying yellow tubes on the drive to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Since 1995, they've offered people tubing trips down Little River in Townsend, and expanded to add whitewater rafting adventures on the Pigeon River from its Hartford location.

Its Townsend tubing location is open seven days a week during the season from May through Labor Day on Sept. 2. Whitewater rafting in Hartford runs Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.

You can find more information on their site.