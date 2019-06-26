KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville’s third Neighborhood Wiffle Ball Tournament takes the field Saturday, June 29, in Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Road.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will feature five teams representing several Knoxville neighborhoods. Forest Heights, Oakwood/Lincoln Park, Westwood, West Hills and Timbercrest communities are all competing for first place.

The tournament is sponsored by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and Office of Neighborhoods.

The idea for a wiffle ball tournament came from Knoxville citizen Jennifer Reynolds several years ago while she was a member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council. The tournament has strengthened ties among Knoxville neighborhoods through sports.

Mike Rogers, a resident of the Westwood community, organizes and promotes the event while working closely with City departments.

"It's a pleasure to partner with Mike and the Office of Neighborhoods,” says Aaron Browning, Deputy Parks and Recreation Director. “The opportunity to be active with your friends and neighbors while trying to hit and throw the wiffle ball like you used to as a kid is an incredible way to spend a summer morning."

Office of Neighborhoods Coordinator Debbie Sharp says the event is a fun way for neighborhood residents to get to know each other.

“Teams are made up of all ages, folks cheer each other on, teams compete and ultimately they also have fun together,” Sharp said. “I love seeing neighborhood folks play together.”

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. A concession stand will provide food and refreshments. Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chair and watch the teams battle it out.