Nourish Knoxville's spring Farmers' Market to return in May at two locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's that time of year again for fresh fruit, veggies and local goods!

Nourish Knoxville announced Friday that Knoxville's farmers' markets will begin in May at two locations.

The Saturday farmers' market will take place every Saturday starting Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Market at Mary Costa Plaza, next to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be a dedicated hour of shopping for seniors and people who are immunocompromised at this location.

The Wednesday farmers’ market in Market Square will occur every Wednesday starting Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. just north of the outdoor dining area.

“We’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Ellie Moore, Markets Manager with Nourish Knoxville. “While a full return to Market Square for both our Wednesday and Saturday markets is our ultimate goal, we are excited to celebrate the return of our Wednesday farmers’ market to Market Square and to be able to continue our Saturday farmers’ market at Mary Costa Plaza until a return is deemed safe by the City of Knoxville.”

Market shoppers will be able to find locally grown and seasonal produce, meats, eggs, honey products, plants, prepared foods, and artisan craft products from nearly 60 vendors at the Saturday Market at Mary Costa plaza and 15 vendors at the Wednesday Market Square Farmers’ Market.

Nourish Knoxville will also continue to offer SNAP & P-EBT processing at both markets through the Double Up Food Bucks Program.

There will also be take-home activities and a free fruit or veggie sample for kids on the second Saturday of the month at the Market at Mary Costa Plaza location for children ages 2 to 12.