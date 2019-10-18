GO! Contemporary Dance Works is partnering with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking for its latest show, 'Words Unspoken,' at the Bijou Theatre.

The highlight of the program is a 20-minute piece titled 'Trafik'd' that shines a light on human trafficking. Fifteen dancers will move as a group from victim to predator to a society that turns its back on the crime.

"Trafik'd is built around a conversation I had with Lisa Bolton, Director of Youth Services at the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking," said choreographer Lisa McKee in a press release.

"I asked her what would be the largest way I could misrepresent human trafficking within our area and her response was to present it as kidnapping. I was shocked."

Tickets to Saturday's performances at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. range from $15 to $18.

