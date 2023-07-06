x
About Town

Sam Bush to headline free Summer Sessions concert Saturday in Oak Ridge

The free concert features bluegrass and Americana bands from the region.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sam Bush performs during The Americana Music Awards at The Ryman Auditorium, in Nashville TN. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The second annual Summer Sessions concert is returning to Oak Ridge on Saturday, with Sam Bush as the headliner.

People can bring their lawn chairs, friends and family for an evening of free music. Local food truck vendors will also be serving food and beverages. 

The free concert will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the amphitheater in Bissell Park. 

The final Summer Sessions concert will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. It will feature FERD, The Tillers, Hogslop String Band and Sierra Hull.

