Sam Bush to headline free Summer Sessions concert Saturday in Oak Ridge

The free concert features bluegrass and Americana bands from the region.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The second annual Summer Sessions concert is returning to Oak Ridge on Saturday, with Sam Bush as the headliner.

People can bring their lawn chairs, friends and family for an evening of free music. Local food truck vendors will also be serving food and beverages.

The free concert will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the amphitheater in Bissell Park.