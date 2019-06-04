KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here is how a private school started in West Knoxville.

"My little boy was diagnosed at two with Autism," Deidra Messinger said.

Everett Messinger was in a special-ed pre-school readiness class with about 20 other kids with various disabilities.

"He would be in the back of the room just spinning wheels on the cars. We call it stimming when they do things repetitively. And I'm like, you know what, he's not learning in that environment," Deidra Messinger said. "My husband was like why don't we start a school. Are you nuts?"

She founded PEER Academy. Everett is now six and thriving and so are the other students in his small class.

Class size is part of the reason but teachers are an even bigger factor.

They know that students have different learning styles.

They have not only an interest in the kids but also the knowledge to teach them.

For example, Melissa Roberst earned special certification to educate a wide range of children including kids with Autism, kids like 9-year-old Alyssa Redmond. She is enrolled in a class at PEER Academy for older students.

Her mother, Sarah Redmond said public school was not a good fit for Alyssa.

"When she came home from public school I would always say have you met any friends today. And she would name her teacher every day," Sarah Redmond said. "But here she has a list of friends and she names them for me."

Now her daughter has relationships with the other students and the parents have built bonds with each other.

"We can sympathize, hey, you're running late because you had a bad morning. No big deal. Or, oh, the day ended badly. Well, tomorrow will be a great day. So it's been a really awesome thing to learn and to be able to meet other people who really understand what we're going through," she said.

The older kids like Alyssa are models for the younger students like Everett.

His mother Deidra said, "My son, they call him non-verbal even though he has a few words. But for him to be around kids who can speak and say come on Everett, say this. It's huge. It's like a typical peer."

PEER Academy is not a typical school. And that's the point.

"The teachers love our kids," she said. "And they want to teach them and they want them to learn and they want them to prosper and they aren't a problem in the class. They are the class," Sarah said.

The Peer Academy 5k, stroller derby, and family fun run is Saturday, April 6, at noon.

It's at the Knox/Blount Greenway access off Alcoa Highway on Cherokee Farm Way. That's across from U-T Medical Center.

Tickets are $30 and all the profits support PEER Academy.

Click here for registration and a map.