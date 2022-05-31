10About Town: Events happening during Pride Month

June is Pride Month! Here are some Pride events happening throughout the month in East Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paint the Rock for Pride Month - Join the UT Pride Center as they paint the Rock in honor of Pride Month! All supplies and paint will be provided so just show up in your painting clothes. This event is happening on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Rock on UT's campus.

Pride Market - The Pride Market is happening on June 5. The market will have 36 vendors! It is running from noon to 4 p.m. It will take place at 4028 Chapman Highway.

Pride Month Kick-off Party - Starting at 1 p.m. on June 5, enjoy an all-day party full of food, drinks, fun and more! This event is free, but please RSVP to help those hosting prepare. This party will take place at Elst Brewing Company.

South KnoxPride Silent Disco - This silent disco is happening on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing. The tickets start at $10.

SoKno Pride Festival - This festival takes place on June 11 from 9 a.m. until dark! Enjoy a fun run, yoga session, silent discos, regular disco, drag shows, live music and more! This event will take place throughout the Sevier Avenue community.

Pulse Memorial Vigil - The UT Pride Center and the Office of Multicultural Student Life are hosting the annual Pulse Memorial Vigil on Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m. The event is taking place at the UT Gardens by the Friendship Pavilion.