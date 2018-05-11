Knoxville — RE-WATCH THE VETERANS DAY PARADE HERE

Click to watch each part: PART 1 | PART 2 | PART 3

Close to 2,000 people are expected to gather downtown in tribute to local U.S. military veterans on Friday.

Knoxville's annual Veteran's Day Parade is the city's 93rd celebration to honor local veterans, particularly those who served in Vietnam. A variety of local heroes will be in attendance, including this year's Grand Marshal and U.S. Air Force Capt. Bill Robinson. He was the longest-held enlisted prisoner of war in American history, having served some of his time with the late Sen. John McCain.

The parade will line up in front of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium at 10:45 a.m before advancing to Church Avenue. It will then turn right on Gay Street before continuing through the 100 block.

If you can't make it downtown to watch in person, you can watch live on WBIR and WBIR.com.

RELATED: Hundreds give hero's welcome home to HonorAir Flight 27 veterans returning from D.C.

At 11 a.m., the parade will halt at the reviewing stand near Mast General Store and perform a brief ceremony for attending veterans, including the parade’s reviewing officer, Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen A. Clark, who is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee. At this time, a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will perform a flyover.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“The sound of the Huey is synonymous with Vietnam,” said Marty Everett, American Legion Post 2 Parade Committee Chairman since 2006. “The Hueys were the workhorses of the war, the equivalent of Jeeps in World War II.” This year’s parade also includes three WW II-era British tanks.

If you can't make it to the parade, you watch it live on 10News or on wbir.com at 11 a.m.

Downtown drivers can anticipate closures at 9 a.m., Market Street between Union and Clinch avenues and Union between Walnut and Gay streets will close.Some temporary no-parking zones along sections of Church Avenue, Gay Street, Wall Avenue, Market Street and Union Avenue.

Parking is prohibited on Gay Street beginning at 9 a.m.; cars on the street prior to that time will be towed. Gay Street will close to traffic at 10:30 a.m.

© 2018 WBIR