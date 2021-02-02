Replica of ship known for spotting 'New World' arrives in Knoxville, opens for tours

It tours as a sailing museum to teach people about the caravel-style ship.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A replica of the "Pinta", the tall ship known for spotting the "New World" in 1492 stopped in Knoxville on Friday.

The replica is built like the Portuguese ship used by Christopher Columbus and other explorers.

The ship docked at Calhoun's on the River at 400 Neyland Drive and will be there until November 1.

It tours as a sailing museum to teach people about the caravel-style ship.

The ship will be open every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

No reservations are necessary.

The prices are $6.50 for adults, $6 for seniors 65 and up, and $5.50 for students ages 5-17.