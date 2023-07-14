Resources for East Tennessee families

There are several agencies in East Tennessee dedicated to helping families in the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Food Resources

Compassion Coalition: This program will share the availability and hours of food pantries in the area. You can contact Compassion Coalition at 865-251-1591.

Love Kitchen: This program serves in-house lunch on Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can connect with Love Kitchen by calling them at 865-546-3248.

Phyllis Wheatley YWCA: YWCA's Planting Seeds of Hope Community Garden uses food to teach families how to cook nutritious meals for $1.50 per serving or less. Families are also able to take excess meals home. You can contact YWCA at 865-546-0651.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army can provide a variety of services to qualifying individuals through its Emergency Assistance Program. You can learn more by calling them at 865-971-4907.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee: This local food bank has many programs that are arranged to reach every demographic in East Tennessee to make sure no one goes hungry. You can reach Second Harvest at 865-521-0000.

Health Resources

Community Action Committee: CAC's Office on Aging works with the elderly to achieve the highest possible level of independence and quality of life. You can contact CAC at 865-546-3500.

Hope Resource Center: This free healthcare center for women offers medical care by licensed professionals for reproductive health concerns, education and connection with community resources. You can contact them at 865-525-4673.

InterFaith Health Clinic: This clinic provides accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services to low-income working adult without health insurance. You can reach them at 865-546-7330.

Kim Health Center: This center provides healthcare to working adults without health insurance. You can make an appointment by calling 865-577-3733.

McNabb Center: The McNabb Center provides mental health, addiction, social and victim services to East Tennessee. You can learn more by calling the center at 1-800-255-9711.

Remote Area Medical: This program brings free medical, dental and vision care to communities via their pop-up clinics. You can call 865-579-1530 to learn where the next pop-up clinic will be.

Housing Resources

Community Action Committee (CAC): This local public agency can help with transportation, utility assistance, tax assistance, home repair and more. You can contact CAC at 865-546-3500.

HomeSource East Tennessee: This local agency provides education to potential homeowners and tenants, counseling for those struggling with a mortgage and more. You can call them at 865-637-1679.

United Way of Greater Knoxville: This program recently launched a project, the East Tennessee Collaborative, meant to help working families who want to grow their income but don't want to lose helpful benefits. You can call United Way of Greater Knoxville at 865-523-9131.

Job Resources

American Job Center in Knoxville will assist job seekers with a variety of services. You can call them at 865-594-5500.

The City of Knoxville has an active webpage that provides current job openings in Knoxville.

Youth Programs

100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville: This program's purpose is to empower Black and other minority youth. 100 Black Men partners with schools and community organizations. You can contact them at (865) 406-5412.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee: This program makes meaningful mentorship matches between volunteers and children ages 6 to 18. You can call Big Brothers Big Sisters at 865-523-2179.

Centro Hispano: Centro's afterschool programs provide literacy tutoring, homework help and educational enrichment for children from immigrant families. You can contact Centro Hispano at 865-522-0052.

C.O.N.N.E.C.T Ministries: Project Fresh Start with C.O.N.N.E.C.T Ministries engages inner-city youth and young adults in education, employment training and community activities. You can call C.O.N.N.E.C.T Ministries at 865-524-8641.

Girl Talk, Inc.: This faith-based nonprofit helps girls ages 9 to 18 build self-esteem, achieve their goals and become strong women. You can contact Girl Talk, Inc. at 865-851-7064.

Knoxville Area Urban League: Project Ready with KAUL prepares children in middle and high school, as well as their families, for higher education. The Read & Rise program ensures children have early literacy and pre-reading skills. You can contact KAUL at 865-524-5511.

Phyllis Wheatley YWCA: YWCA's After-School Enrichment Program is offered to middle school students at no cost from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the school year. You can contact YWCA at 865-546-0651.

UUNIK Academy: This academy meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Youth, ages 10 to 17, participate in activities that focus on academics, leadership and life skill enrichment. You can contact UUNIK Academy at 865-546-8933.

Community Events