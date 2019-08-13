KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Children's Theatre presents a live stage adaptation of the classic adventure tale, "The Ballad of Robin Hood."

The actors will perform a version written by the theatre's founder, Zack Allen.

August 16 through September 1

Thursdays and Fridays at 7 pm

Saturdays at 1 pm and 5 pm

Sundays at 3 pm

The play features actors from ages 10 to 16.

Eason Bullard, plays Robin Hood, Emmalee Merrill portrays Maid Marion, and Oliva Rhea plays Catherine, the scheming daughter of the Sheriff of Nottingham, who is played by Alex Montgomery.

The rest of the cast features Truman Ball, PJ Copeland, Cooper Delamain, Ethan Elder, Sophia Elkins, Joshua Howerton, Tripp Keeton, Wyatt Keeton, Mateo Meija, Cordelia Nelson, Deshaun O'Keefe, and Sydney Parman.

Knoxville Children's Theatre

109 E. Churchwell Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37917