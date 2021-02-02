Roger Kabler to be on stage at The Open Chord in August

Kabler will present its “Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience!” that will include five shows.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Comedian and tribute artist, Roger Kabler, will be at The Open Chord in Knoxville in August for four days presenting “Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience!” that will include five shows.

Kabler will be on stage at The Open Chord starting August 19 through August 22.

The schedule is as follow:

August 19 at 8 p.m. for tickets, click here.

August 20 at 8 p.m. for tickets, click here.

August 21 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for tickets (4 p.m.), click here and for 8 p.m., click here.

August 22 at 4 p.m. for tickets, click here.

Kabler is also known for his impressions of Robert De Niro and John Travolta. He served as the Zima spokesman in national TV commercials and was a regular on the last Carol Burnett series, according to a press release.

The press release also mentioned that he also starred in his own NBC sitcom, “Rhythm and Blues." He also produced and starred in the award-winning movie, “Who the Hell is Bobby Roos?”