The two-day festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within two days of the event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This year, Second Bell Music Festival will be requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to the event.

This will be the first large-scale music festival in Knoxville in over a year.

After 2020's pause on the music industry due to the pandemic, the festival will be expanding to two days for the first time this year.

Headlining the show will be Houndmouth, Susto, Neal Francis and his band, Palm Palm, Gabe Lee as well as many others. A late-night dance party will take place on opening night.

The festival will also have a silent disco dance party and a comedy lineup on the first day.

The event will take place at Suttree Landing Park on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

General admission weekend tickets for Second Bell can be purchased at https://secondbellfest.com/buy-tickets/ for $45 plus applicable taxes and fees. VIP tickets can be purchased for $125 plus taxes and fees. A t-shirt is included in the price of admission for VIP.