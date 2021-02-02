The Second Saturday Concert Series will be back this summer in Knoxville

The concert series will be held at The Cove at 11808 South Northshore Drive and Clayton Park at 7347 Norris Freeway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Music lovers! Knox County is hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer.

The concert series will be held at The Cove at 11808 South Northshore Drive and Clayton Park at 7347 Norris Freeway.

You will be able to enjoy live music on the second Saturday of each month from June through August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. No alcohol is allowed, officials said.

The dates for the concert series are the following:

June 12: Mystic Rhythm Tribe (The Cove) and Crawdaddy Jones (Clayton Park)

July 10: Wild Blue Yonder (The Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

August 14: Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

If any concert has to be canceled due to weather, the county will post a notification to the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Park’s Twitter page.

The county will be sharing more details about each band during the week or so prior to each Second Saturday event, officials said.