The Spirits of Parkridge Home Tour is Sunday, October 28, from 1:00 to 6:00.

The neighborhood contains one of the largest concentrations of houses designed by George Barber who was a mail-order architect known nationwide for his ornate Victorian house plans.

Several houses on the tour are Barber-designed homes.

The tour is the primary fundraiser for the Parkridge Community Organization and helps the group with outreach activities in the community.

Parkridge is the northeast quarter of the Park City Historic District, which is located east of downtown Knoxville, off Magnolia Avenue.

The area was once part of a vast farm owned by Moses White, the son of Knoxville founder James White.

In 1990, more than 600 houses were listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Park City Historic District. This year, Parkridge was placed on the Knox Heritage Fading and Fragile list, as an area of the city that needs attention.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the event.

