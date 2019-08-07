KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer is a busy season at the UT Gardens in Knoxville.

This year's Color Garden is beginning to bloom with every shade of the rainbow. Sunny yellow Sweet Tooth Lemonhead Zinnia is one of the flowering plants that offer a kaleidoscope of color during the summer months.

Scattered throughout the grounds, you'll spot several large, wooden butterflies. Each butterfly is uniquely decorated by a local artist as part of 'Art in the Gardens: Wings of Wonder'.

The butterflies will be auctioned off in September as a fundraiser for the gardens.

From July 15-19, children ages four to five years old can let their imaginations run wild during the gardens' 'Lil'Gardeners: A Fairy and Gnome Adventure.' Enrollment to the mythical-themed day camp is $175 to the general public.

There is also a one-day 'Lil' Gardeners' event on July 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission to that costs $35.

UT Gardens is located at 2518 Jacob Drive in Knoxville.