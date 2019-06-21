KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several activities and events in downtown Knoxville will temporarily close some streets and on-street parking on Saturday, June 22. Event attendees and additional downtown guests should consider these events when considering their travel routes and parking destinations.

RELATED: 10 About Town: June 20 - 23, 2019

Market Square Farmers’ Market

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Market Square

Nourish Knoxville’s Market Square Farmers’ Market takes center stage for local producers to sell their seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods and handmade crafts at approximately 150 booths located in Market Square, on Union Avenue and Market Street. Temporary no-parking zones go into effect at 5 a.m. and the following roads will be closed from 6:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets; and Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues

Knox Pride Parade

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jackson Avenue to Gay Street to Hill Avenue to Historic Preservation Drive

Knox Pride’s annual PrideFest Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Jackson Avenue in the Old City and will proceed down Gay Street to the Gay Street Bridge, turn left onto Hill Avenue and proceed to Historic Preservation Drive. Temporary no-parking zones along route begin at 8 a.m. Gay Street will be closed from 10:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. between Depot Street and Blount Avenue. Parade participants will proceed to PrideFest at Mary Costa Plaza adjacent to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

PrideFest

12 - 8 p.m.

Mary Costa Plaza

PrideFest hours are noon to 8 p.m. Admission to the festival, featuring food and beverage vendors, information booths, community groups and live entertainment, is free. Parking in the garages across from the plaza is $5 per car.

Knoxville Brewfest

4 - 8 p.m.

World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn

The ninth annual Knoxville Brewfest will be held on the World’s Fair Park’s Amphitheater and Greenway around the lake from 4 - 8 p.m. Saturday. World’s Fair Park Drive between Clinch and Grand avenues will be closed 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. This craft-beer sampling event for attendees ages 21 and up is a fundraiser for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Parking is free in all City-owned garages and public lots on Saturdays and Sundays. Don’t want to park? Taking any KAT bus to the Transit Station puts you within walking distance of all these events. Visit KATBus.com for schedules or download the KATbus Tracker App on your smartphone to access real-time bus departure and arrival information, fares and locate nearby bus stops.

For upcoming special events in downtown Knoxville as well as parking options, visit DowntownKnoxville.org.

RELATED: 10 About Town: June 20 - 23, 2019