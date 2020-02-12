Sevierville Parks and Rec begins registration for 'Flurry of Fun' program

The holiday break program includes field trips to the Sevier Air Trampoline Park, Ober Gatlinburg Ice Skating, The Island at Pigeon Forge and more.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its "Flurry of Fun" program, a holiday break program.

Parents, you can register your kids from kindergarten through 6th grade, older children may be accepted.

Activities include swimming, cosmic bowling, soccer, dodgeball, whiffleball, basketball and kickball.

There will also be field trips to the Sevier Air Trampoline Park, Ober Gatlinburg Ice Skating, The Wilderness Resort Water Park, The Island in Pigeon Forge, Golden Corral for lunch and the Governor’s Crossing Cinema.

The program will take place from Dec. 28-Dec. 30 and Jan. 4 and 5.

The registration fee is $120 for all 5 days, which includes most lunches and field trips.