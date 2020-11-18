Sevierville water park converts wave pool into ice rink for third year

The ice rink at Wilderness at the Smokies is open for the 2020 season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — When the temperatures drop too much for the wave pool at Wilderness at the Smokies, the resort converts it into an outdoor ice skating rink.

“Being outside in the fresh air ice skating together is the perfect family holiday tradition especially this year as we are all trying to social distance more,” Pete Tennis, general manager of Wilderness at the Smokies, said in a press release.

On Saturday, the resort will be hosting a special fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee where 100% of the public ice skating admissions will directly benefit the agency.