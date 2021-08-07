'Shakespeare Off the Square' to start at Ijams Nature Center Thursday night

Doors open at 7 p.m. and performances will take place at the Ijams Visitor Center Lawn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, it's time for 'Shakespeare Off the Square' at Ijams Nature Center.

This season you can catch "Twelfth Night" and "The Tempest" from Thursday night through August 8.

There will be alternating performances, Thursday-Sunday, starting at 7:30 pm.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and performances will take place at the Ijams Visitor Center Lawn.

Tonight's performance will be held from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket.

No coolers or styrofoam products will be allowed, officials said.

Dogs are allowed but must be leashed at all times, according to Ijams' website.

In case of inclement weather, performances will move indoors to the large room at the Visitor Center, officials said.

For more information about the Tennessee Stage Company, Shakespeare On The Square, or its support guild, Buddies of the Bard (BOB), call 865-546-4280 or e-mail tennesseestage@comcast.net.