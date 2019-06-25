MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's newest winery is nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Silver Springs Vineyards is in Riceville near Exit 42 off Interstate 75.

Owner George Gialelis was in the bakery business for 30 years where he used yeast to make delicious bread and more. He's still using yeast in his new venture, making wine.

He is the grandson of a Greek winemaker. He brings with him the proud old world heritage, craft, and knowledge of the Gialelis wine family.

George Gialelis explains what will happen at the grand opening of his winery

WBIR

The wine is made, sold, and tasted in one location.

Wine tasting at Silver Springs Vineyards

WBIR

Gialelis said vines on the property produce grapes for Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, and Malbec. Other flavors of wine are also available, including blueberry.

Wine bottles at Silver Springs Vineyards

WBIR

A grand opening is set for Saturday, June 29, at Silver Springs Vineyards. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with food and wine. Enjoy a local band from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Silver Spring Vineyards

3725 Highway 11 South

Riceville, TN 37370

Regular Hours:

Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 to 6:00

Friday through Saturday from 10:00 to 8:00

Sunday from noon to 6:00