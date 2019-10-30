KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They call themselves the Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains. But they are really heroes for charity.

They will join people with Down syndrome for the Buddy Walk at World's Fair Park, on Sunday.

Behind their fabulous facial hair are hearts of gold.

Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains are dedicated to family, respect, brotherhood and charity.

The local chapter participates in many local charity events and is especially devoted to Autism groups.

Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains support many charities

James Fowler

On Sunday, for the first time, the group will take part in Buddy Walk.

Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains have fundraised and will participate in Buddy Walk

James Fowler

One of the Bearded Villains has a family member with Down syndrome.

Buddy Walk is the primary fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

Buddy Walk is on Sunday at World's Fair Park from 1-4 p.m. It features a dance party, food trucks, and of course, the walk itself.

