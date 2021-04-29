Knox County splash pads to open for the season this Saturday

The splash pads will open every day, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting May 8 through September 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department announced that it will open its splash pads for the 2021 season on Saturday.

The splash pads are for kids of all ages and free and open to the public.

The county has splash pads located at three parks: Carl Cowan at 10058 South Northshore Drive, New Harvest at 4775 New Harvest Lane, and Powell Station Park on 2318 West Emory Road.

The splash pads will open every day, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting May 8 through September 12.

Officials said the areas could stay open later if the weather is still warm.