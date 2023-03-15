2023 Knox St. Patrick's Day Parade: What you need to know

The parade begins at 6:55 p.m. on March 17.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in three years, the Knox St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning.

The parade is happening on Friday, March 17 at 6:55 p.m. Leanne Morgan will serve as the Grand Marshal.

The parade steps off from the eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue before going west on Church Avenue, then the parade will turn right onto northbound Gay Street and end at Gay and Magnolia Avenue.

The eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue will close at 5 p.m. Gay Street will close at 6:30 p.m. All streets will reopen by 8:30 p.m.

Temporary no-parking zones will be in place beginning at noon on Friday. The temporary no-parking zones are:

Gay Street between Cumberland and Magnolia avenues, including the 100 block of Gay and the Gay Street Viaduct over the Old City railroad tracks

Church Avenue, between Gay Street and Hall of Fame Drive

Market Street, between Union and Clinch avenues

Union Avenue, between Walnut and Gay streets

Eastbound lanes of Howard Baker, between Hall of Fame and Hill Avenue

The 2020 and 2021 Knox St.Patrick's Day parades were canceled due to the pandemic. The 2022 parade was canceled because of snow. The parade this year will be held rain or shine.