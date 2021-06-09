Summer Movie Magic series returns to Tennessee Theatre

Each movie in the series includes a Friday night showing at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Summer Movie Magic series is coming back to the Tennessee Theatre.

Each movie in the series includes a Friday night showing at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

According to a press release, doors open one hour prior to the movie start time at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, and Tennessee Theatre organist Freddie Brabson will play the Mighty Wurlitzer before the show. Assistant Organist Matthew Fisher will be playing for “The Big Lebowski” showings.

Here is the full schedule:

Casablanca (1942) – Friday, June 25, and Sunday, June 27

Wizard of Oz (1939) – Friday, July 16, and Sunday, July 18

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – Friday, July 23, and Sunday, July 25

The Big Lebowski (1998) – Friday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 1

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) – Friday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 8

The Goonies (1985) – Friday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 29

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for both children under 12 and seniors 66 and older.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the box office at 865-684-1200.

The capacity is limited for COVID-19 safety, and a limited number of tickets are available for purchase for each movie.