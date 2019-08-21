KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Born and Raised Productions and Blühen Botanicals will present the fourth annual Sunset on Central this Saturday, Aug. 24, on Central Street in North Knoxville from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This year, the event has expanded to four locations including Elkmont Exchange, Central Filling Station, Schulz Bräu Brewing Company and Hops And Hollers.

Additionally, the concert will have food trucks, restaurants, local vendors and 13 bands on four different stages.

The 2019 lineup includes ELEL, Josiah & The Greater Good, Grandpa’s Stash, The Mailboxes, Jaymison, Thrift Store Cowboys, Travis Bigwood & The Lonesome Doves, Newscast, Shayla McDaniel, Haley Labelle, High Heat and more.

The event is open to all ages and free to attend. However, VIP passes are available to purchase for $35.

"The event aims to bring people to check out the growth and development of the North Knox and Happy Holler area," according to a release from Sunset on Central.

Sponsors of the event include Blühen Botanicals, Grayson Subaru, First Century Bank, Axle Logistics, Fox & Fogarty, Riot Printing, Optimal Health, The Calling, Elkmont, Central Filling, Schulz Bräu, Hops And Hollers, and the Central District.

Sunset on Central is also partnering with Tennessee Tailgating for a Cause to help raise money for Beaumont Magnet Academy.

For more information about the event, visit schedule and FAQS.