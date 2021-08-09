'Sunsphere Sundays' | Four-part concert series coming to World's Fair Park in October

The live music series kicks off on October 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Born & Raised Productions, will host a four-part concert series “Sunsphere Sundays” at World’s Fair Park in October.

The live music series kicks off on October 10 with pop-rockers COIN.

Concerts continue through October 31 with American folk-rock band Dawes, Brooklyn-based country artists The Lone Bellow, and eight-piece soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones (respectively).

According to a press release, tickets start at just $10. Shows are sold individually.

Tickets go on sale on September 10 at 10 a.m. A portion of all sales benefits the Sunsphere Fund. For tickets and information, visit sunspheresundays.com.

Here is the Sunsphere Sundays Lineup:

10/10 – COIN

10/17 – Dawes

10/24 – The Lone Bellow

10/31 – St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Officials said the Sunsphere Sundays Concert Series informally kicks off the 40th anniversary celebration of the Knoxville World’s Fair taking place in May 2022. Concertgoers can expect some surprises throughout the four-part series.