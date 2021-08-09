'Sunsphere Sundays' | Four-part concert series coming to World's Fair Park in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Born & Raised Productions, will host a four-part concert series “Sunsphere Sundays” at World’s Fair Park in October.
The live music series kicks off on October 10 with pop-rockers COIN.
Concerts continue through October 31 with American folk-rock band Dawes, Brooklyn-based country artists The Lone Bellow, and eight-piece soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones (respectively).
According to a press release, tickets start at just $10. Shows are sold individually.
Tickets go on sale on September 10 at 10 a.m. A portion of all sales benefits the Sunsphere Fund. For tickets and information, visit sunspheresundays.com.
Here is the Sunsphere Sundays Lineup:
- 10/10 – COIN
- 10/17 – Dawes
- 10/24 – The Lone Bellow
- 10/31 – St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Officials said the Sunsphere Sundays Concert Series informally kicks off the 40th anniversary celebration of the Knoxville World’s Fair taking place in May 2022. Concertgoers can expect some surprises throughout the four-part series.
“We are thrilled to host this series with our state tourism partners,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. Countless people from all over the world have special memories of live concerts at World’s Fair Park. It feels good to bring back the music and to do so in a way that is safe for the artists, the concertgoers and all involved. The fact that two of the four concerts fall on University of Tennessee home football weekends is a bonus and something we hope will encourage an extended stay for visiting fans.”