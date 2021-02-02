Southern cuisine and music come together this weekend to support a good cause.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — You can enjoy southern cuisine and music Friday night to support a great cause.

Childhelp is hosting a Surf & Turf Tailgate at the World's Fair Park Amphitheater.

The event, formerly known as "Oysterfest" has been around for years. Guests can enjoy barbeque, ice cream, donuts, and of course--shrimp and oysters. Eat up while the Chillbillies provide entertainment.

All the money raised will support Childhelp's mission to help children in the foster care system, specifically focusing on their mental health resources.

More than 1,600 kids in foster care received support from Childhelp last year. The organization also works with children who have suffered abuse and neglect. Their space provides a safe environment with health and mental resources. A need that has grown with the pandemic.

"So all the money that's going to be raised is really going to help children who are waiting for mental health services right here through our center," explained Eddie Smith. And what's unique about Childhelp is every child that comes to us receives free mental health counseling until their 18th birthday at no cost to them or their families."

Smith said there are more than 70 kids on a waitlist currently for access to mental health services. Two therapists serve at their center, with a third coming on staff in October.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. You can buy tickets online here or at the door.