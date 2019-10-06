KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Take a tour inside a professionally-designed condo at the new Regas Square Condominiums during the 2019 Knoxville Symphony League ShowHouse season.

The six-story luxury condominium has been under construction since 2017, so the ShowHouse will give people one of the first opportunities to peek inside.

Four local designers furnished and designed the space with décor that’s available for purchase or can serve as an inspiration to design your own home.

The Knoxville Symphony League’s annual event is a fundraiser for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

The 2019 ShowHouse season begins June 12, and guests can tour the space Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the month.

Day passes are $20. You can purchase a season pass for $30.

Regas Square is located at 333 West Depot Avenue.

