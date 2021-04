Part of the proceeds fund grants for beautification projects in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tomorrow is the day for plants, herbs, flowers, local shops, and delicious homemade goodies.

The Talahi Plant Sale will kick off at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at the Lakeshore Park near the old playground.

You can try the famous artichoke spread sandwiches along with symphony and chess bars and shop for annuals, perennials and browse the gorgeous goods from local shops.