10About Town: Fourth of July events in East Tennessee

There are plenty of events happening on the Fourth of July!
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here is the Fourth of July events happening in East Tennessee in 2022.

Independence Day Parade - Farragut 

The Town of Farragut's annual Independence Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on July 4. The parade begins at Farragut High School.

First Independence Day Parade in the Nation - Gatlinburg

The Gatlinburg midnight parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early on Wednesday, July 3 in order to secure the perfect viewing area along the parade route.  

Fourth of July Fireworks Presentation - Gatlinburg 

There will be a spectacular 20-minute fireworks finale in downtown Gatlinburg at 10 p.m. on July 4.

July 4th Fireworks - Greenback

The Greenback Community Center is hosting a fun-filled evening on July 4. There will be food trucks, a band and fireworks at the end of the celebration.

10th annual American Downtown Fourth of July celebration - Greenville

This event in Greenville features live music, a nighttime parade, a hot-dog eating contest, a kids-zone, food trucks and a spectacular fireworks show.

Festival on the 4th - Knoxville

Knoxville is hosting its Fourth of July celebration at World's Fair Park. Enjoy good music, food, and fun on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Anvil Shoots - Norris

The Museum of Appalachia continues its tradition of sending 150-pound anvils barreling into the sky! This anvil shoot will occur at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be a bell-rining ceremony, flag procession, live music and demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, sawmillers, woodworkers and more.

Powell Lions Club Fourth of July Parade - Powell

Join the Powell community for the Lions Club fourth annual Fourth of July parade. It starts at Powell Middle School at 11 a.m. 

This list will continue to be updated as we learn of more events.

