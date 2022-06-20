10About Town: Fourth of July events in East Tennessee

There are plenty of events happening on the Fourth of July!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here is the Fourth of July events happening in East Tennessee in 2022.

The Town of Farragut's annual Independence Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on July 4. The parade begins at Farragut High School.

The Gatlinburg midnight parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early on Wednesday, July 3 in order to secure the perfect viewing area along the parade route.

There will be a spectacular 20-minute fireworks finale in downtown Gatlinburg at 10 p.m. on July 4.

The Greenback Community Center is hosting a fun-filled evening on July 4. There will be food trucks, a band and fireworks at the end of the celebration.

This event in Greenville features live music, a nighttime parade, a hot-dog eating contest, a kids-zone, food trucks and a spectacular fireworks show.

Knoxville is hosting its Fourth of July celebration at World's Fair Park. Enjoy good music, food, and fun on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Museum of Appalachia continues its tradition of sending 150-pound anvils barreling into the sky! This anvil shoot will occur at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be a bell-rining ceremony, flag procession, live music and demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, sawmillers, woodworkers and more.

Join the Powell community for the Lions Club fourth annual Fourth of July parade. It starts at Powell Middle School at 11 a.m.