Tennessee Theatre announces Broadway lineup

Starting in December, six different titles and a total of 34 performances will take place at the historic theatre.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Theatre is giving Knoxville a taste of Broadway for its 2021-2022 season.

Starting in December, six different titles and a total of 34 performances will take place at the historic theatre.

The shows and dates are:

Come From Away: December 21-26 (7 performances)

Mean Girls: February 1-6, 2022 (7 performances)

RENT 25th Anniversary Tour – The Farewell Season of Love: Feb. 25-27, 2022 (5 performances)

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: April 8-10, 2022 (5 performances)

Hairspray: June 3-5, 2022 (5 performances)

Anastasia: July 15-17, 2022 (5 performances)

Starting August 2, subscription packages go on sale to the public. Subscriber benefits include first notification of season lineups, the opportunity to purchase tickets to shows before the general public, securing reduced ticket fees, and the best available prices of the season.

Those who are already subscribers will have an exclusive renewal period from June 16 to July 16. After July 16, any unrenewed subscriptions will be released.

The Tennessee Theatre has also released a sneak peek of the 2022-2023 season, revealing that the lineup will include Hamilton.

The best way to guarantee tickets to the highly anticipated Hamilton performance is to purchase a season package for the 2021-2022 season.

Subscribers of the 2021-2022 season will have the opportunity to renew for the 2022-2023 season and secure their seats for Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public.

"We’re anticipating a strong response from both new and renewing subscribers, so we encourage Broadway fans to act fast,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director, Becky Hancock, said. “Not only will they enjoy this season’s terrific lineup, but they’ll have the option next year to renew for the 2022-2023 season."

Individual tickets will be for sale starting September 13.