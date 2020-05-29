x
Tennessee Valley Fair officials still planning for September

While no formal decision has been made, officials are still planning to hold the fair from Sept. 11-20

The Tennessee Valley Fair is planning to go ahead as scheduled from Sept. 11-20, but no definite decision has been made.

According to its website, fair officials are communicating with partners to discuss options that will enable us to provide the best possible experience in 2020.

"The safety of our staff, fairgoers, and partners is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and fun environment in these changing times and will continue to monitor the situation and follow recommendations from state and local health authorities," the post reads.

No dates have been set for concerts or fair competitions.

