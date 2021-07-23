The Avett Brothers coming back to Thompson-Boling Arena in October

Tickets will go on sale on July 30 at 10 a.m. on knoxvilletickets.com.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Avett Brothers are coming back to Thompson-Boling Arena on October 29.

The concert is set to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale here on July 30 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $85.00.

Officials said there will be an eight ticket limit and all ages must have a ticket to enter.

In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and in 2020, they played two sold-out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months, according to a press release.