KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville's Concerts on the Square Series is back for another summer of live, free concerts in Market Square.
Enjoy live jazz every Tuesday evening from May 7 to Aug. 27 and variety concerts on Thursdays from May 2 to June 27.
Parking is free after 6 p.m. at the city-owned garages near Market Square, State Street, and Locust Street.
This month's concerts include:
- May 2 - Karns Middle School Jazz Band (7 pm) and Karns High School Jazz Band (8 pm)
- May 7 - UT Saxophone Ensemble (7 pm)
- May 9 - Symphony on the Square presented by Home Federal Bank, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (7:30 pm)
- May 14 - Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra (6 pm) and Knoxville Jazz Orchestra (8 pm)
- May 16 - Rhythm N' Blooms Artist Katie Pruitt
- May 21 - Jazz on the Square
- May 23 - Ensemble Swing Time Band
- May 28 - Jazz on the Square
- May 30 - Bary Jolly Pirates on the Patio