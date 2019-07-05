KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville's Concerts on the Square Series is back for another summer of live, free concerts in Market Square.

Enjoy live jazz every Tuesday evening from May 7 to Aug. 27 and variety concerts on Thursdays from May 2 to June 27.

Parking is free after 6 p.m. at the city-owned garages near Market Square, State Street, and Locust Street.

This month's concerts include: