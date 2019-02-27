KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leading up to Mardi Gras (which is Tuesday), downtown venues are offering special Cajun menu options and drinks.

The Downtown Knoxville Cajun Crawl runs until March 5.

Expect to find items like gumbo, jambalaya, crab cakes, po’boys, and other New Orleans style meals at your favorite restaurants.

Balter Beerworks is serving up jambalaya. Not Watson's is making shrimp and alligator dishes. Blackhorse Pub will be pouring Hurricanes and Hand Grenades just like Bourbon Street.

For a complete list of participating venues, visit downtownknoxville.org.