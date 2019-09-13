KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The First Baptist Concord Church will host its 27th year of seasonal consignment sales this week.

The sale begins Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. and goes until Sunday.

During the sale, families can earn extra money by selling their unwanted items and, in turn, can buy items they actually want. Consignors can donate their items that do not sell to Mission of Hope.

The last days of the consignment sale will be on to Sept. 20 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with most items being sold for half price.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the ministries of First Baptist Concord.

For more details on this event visit fbconcordconsignment.org/.