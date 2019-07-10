KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre will be screening three holiday classics the weekend before Christmas.

The films will include 'White Christmas' on Friday, Dec. 20, 'Christmas Vacation' on Saturday, Dec. 21, and and early showing of 'Polar Express' on Dec. 22.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

White Christmas

After W.W.II, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis join forces to become a top song-and-dance act. Davis introduces Wallace to a pair of beautiful sisters (Betty and Judy) who also have a song-and-dance act. When Betty and Judy travel to a winter lodge to perform a Christmas show, Wallace and Davis follow, only to find their former commander, General Waverly, is the lodge manager. A series of romantic hi jinx ensue as the performers try to help the General. Run time is 2 hours and is rated G.

Doors will open for 'White Christmas' at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8.

Ticket prices range between $7.00 and $9.00 and will be available here.

Christmas Vacation

The classic misadventures of the Griswold family continue in this holiday comedy. This time America's most eccentric dad (Chevy Chase) is determined to stay at home to create "the most fun-filled old fashioned family Christmas ever." General run time is 1 hour 37 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Doors will open for 'Christmas Vacation' at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8.

Ticket prices range between $7.00 and $9.00 and be available here.

Polar Express

"When a timid young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who dare to seek it. Run time is 1 hour 40 minutes and is rated G."

Doors will open for 'Polar Express' at 2 p.m. and the show begins at 3.

Ticket prices range between $7.00 and $9.00 and will be available here.

