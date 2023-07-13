10About Town Things to Do: July 13 to July 19

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

The Appalachian Equality Chorus is hosting a "Grease" singalong benefiting Bryant's Bridge on Thursday at Central Cinema. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for non-members.

Calling all Potterheads! Crafty Brewery on Emory Place is hosting Harry Potter Trivia on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Friday

Head to the Bijou Theatre on Friday to watch the classic movie "Footloose." The movie is airing at 7:30 p.m., but if you miss it you can catch it on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$30.

The Knoxville Flea Market is taking place Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. Shop 300 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewelry and more.

Saturday

The East Tennessee History Center is hosting a Civil War Walking Tour on Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. 25% of your ticket price goes to the non-profit Knoxville History Project. Tickets are $25 for adults and $17 for children.

The 70th Annual Karns Community Fair is happening at Karns High School this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attractions will include games, craft vendors, fresh cooked food, baked goods and much more.

It's time for Christmas in July! Audrey's 8th Annual Jingle in July is happening Saturday at the Sun Outdoors RV Resort in Sevierville. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., you can tour 40 vintage trailers decorated in vintage Christmas decor for $5. There will be a live band, a food truck and an opportunity for children to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Ijams is hosting The Circus Under the Moon event on Saturday night. From 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., enjoy local and regional circus performers. There will be food, a marketplace and more. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 7 to 12 and kids under 6 are free.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Hamblen County Youth Fire Academy Camp is kicking off. You must pre-register for the camp. For questions, call the East Hamblen Fire Department at 423-438-4241.

Sunday

Knox Pride is hosting its first-ever evening market on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shop over 30 vendors and grab a bite to eat from the Guys with Eats food truck.

Status Dough is hosting Songwriter Sundays on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Signups begin at 5 p.m. Enjoy original music from Knoxville locals while munching on some sweet treats.

Monday

Ladies Learn Latin Dancing is happening Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Flynn Dance Center. The beginner's class is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the advanced class is from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lessons are $10 each. This class is for women only.

Tuesday

Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting a Ping Pong Tournament on Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The overall winner for the week will receive a prize. Make sure to signup at the taproom before 7 p.m.

One Knoxville SC is taking on Union Omaha at the Regal Soccer Stadium. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Wednesday