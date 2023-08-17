10About Town Things to Do: Aug. 17 to Aug. 23

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday, Aug. 23.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

The Clarence Brown Film Festival is taking place until Sunday. The festival includes seven of Brown's most iconic works. Join international experts in downtown Knoxville for an exploration of Brown's legacy through film screenings, talks, tours and more. All events are free and open to the public. You can find the festival schedule here.

Friday

Knox County Parks and Recreation is lighting up Ball Camp Park from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for the second annual Glow Party. This free family-friendly event will feature a neon dance party, audio-controlled lasers, backlights, glow-in-the-dark activities and more.

Ijams, in partnership with Central Cinema, is screening the classic movie "Honey I Shrunk the Kids." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will be open. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Tickets are $10 per person.

Saturday

The East Tennessee History Center is hosting the second annual History Hootenanny from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, children's activities, walking tours, genealogy workshops and more. This event is free.

The International Food Festival is taking place at World's Fair Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a diverse range of cuisines, fun activities, entertainment and more. Tickets are $1 to enter.

The Bottom is hosting a Black Creatives Meetup that focuses on sewing basics from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In the workshop, you'll learn the basics of using a sewing machine and explore the best approaches for clothing alterations. Those participating are asked to bring an item to alter. You can RSVP for the event here.

The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival is happening in Townsend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be concessions, vendors, activities for all ages and of course—hot air balloons! You can buy tickets here.

Sunday

Ijams is hosting a Forest Bathing Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Spend a relaxing two hours connecting with nature during an immersive experience. Tickets are $30 and you can purchase them here.

Yee-Haw Brewing Company is celebrating the dog days of summer by throwing a party for you and your pups! From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a variety of vendors offering all sorts of dog-related goodies. There will be a local dog trainer offering free advice and free pup cups.

Monday

A Barbie Pop-up will start Monday, Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. at Barrelhouse. The bar is transforming into a pink Barbie world. There will be fun, cocktails, shopping and giving back to the community all week long.

Tuesday

Learn how to create your own succulent terrarium that you can grow all year at the Maker Exchange from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. During the workshop, you'll learn how to plant your very own mini-plant garden. This class is $60 but includes everything you'll need

Wednesday

The Mabry-Hazen House is hosting Night at the Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light. The historic home will be open for self-guided tours with staff available for questions. There will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 if you buy ahead of time or $13 if you buy at the door.